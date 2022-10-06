Divergence Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $931,380.10 (DIVER)

Divergence (DIVER) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Divergence token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Divergence has a total market cap of $931,380.10 and $157,933.00 worth of Divergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divergence has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Divergence Token Profile

Divergence (CRYPTO:DIVER) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2021. Divergence’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,702,602 tokens. Divergence’s official Twitter account is @divergencedefi. Divergence’s official website is www.divergence-protocol.com. The official message board for Divergence is medium.com/divergence-protocol.

Divergence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divergence (DIVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Divergence has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Divergence is 0.01671387 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $164,505.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.divergence-protocol.com/.”

