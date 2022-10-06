DODbase Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DODB)

DODbase (DODB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODbase has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. DODbase has a market capitalization of $122,028.51 and approximately $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DODbase Profile

DODbase launched on June 9th, 2022. DODbase’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. DODbase’s official Twitter account is @dod_base and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODbase is dayofdefeat.app/dodbase.

DODbase Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODbase (DODB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DODbase has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DODbase is 0.0000611 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $368.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dayofdefeat.app/dodbase.”

