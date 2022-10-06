Doge-1 Mission to the moon (DOGE-1) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,466.00

Doge-1 Mission to the moon (DOGE-1) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Doge-1 Mission to the moon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Doge-1 Mission to the moon has a market cap of $83,288.49 and approximately $8,466.00 worth of Doge-1 Mission to the moon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doge-1 Mission to the moon has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.
Doge-1 Mission to the moon Profile
Doge-1 Mission to the moon was first traded on February 9th, 2022. Doge-1 Mission to the moon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,856,188,348,099 tokens. Doge-1 Mission to the moon’s official website is doge-1mission.io. Doge-1 Mission to the moon’s official Twitter account is @mission_doge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Doge-1 Mission to the moon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge-1 Mission to the moon directly using US dollars.
