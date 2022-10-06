Doge Protocol Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (DOGEP)

Doge Protocol (DOGEP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Doge Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $11,525.00 worth of Doge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doge Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Doge Protocol

Doge Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. The official website for Doge Protocol is dogeprotocol.org. Doge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dogeprotocol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doge Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Protocol (DOGEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doge Protocol is 0.00000002 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $269.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogeprotocol.org.”

