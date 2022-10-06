DogyRace Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $362,649.00 (DOR)

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. DogyRace has a market capitalization of $53,859.04 and approximately $362,649.00 worth of DogyRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogyRace token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogyRace has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DogyRace

DOR is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. DogyRace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. DogyRace’s official message board is dogyrace.medium.com. The official website for DogyRace is dogyrace.com. DogyRace’s official Twitter account is @dogyrace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DogyRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DogyRace (DOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogyRace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogyRace is 0.00462726 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogyrace.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogyRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogyRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogyRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

