Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP John D. Couling Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

