Domi Online Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,944.00 (DOMI)

Domi Online (DOMI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Domi Online token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Domi Online has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Domi Online has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $26,944.00 worth of Domi Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Domi Online alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Domi Online Token Profile

Domi Online launched on December 15th, 2021. Domi Online’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,673,268 tokens. Domi Online’s official Twitter account is @domionline. Domi Online’s official message board is t.me/domionline. Domi Online’s official website is domionline.io. The Reddit community for Domi Online is https://reddit.com/r/domionline/.

Domi Online Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Domi Online (DOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Domi Online has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Domi Online is 0.01784293 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $12,050.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://domionline.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Domi Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Domi Online should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Domi Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Domi Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Domi Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.