Dot Dot Finance (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Dot Dot Finance (DDD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Dot Dot Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Dot Dot Finance has a market capitalization of $56,700.23 and $22,054.00 worth of Dot Dot Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dot Dot Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dot Dot Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.77 or 0.99985667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051213 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063526 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Dot Dot Finance Token Profile

DDD is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2022. Dot Dot Finance’s total supply is 23,390,497 tokens. Dot Dot Finance’s official Twitter account is @dotdotdotfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dot Dot Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dotdotfinance. The official website for Dot Dot Finance is dotdot.finance.

Dot Dot Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dot Dot Finance (DDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dot Dot Finance has a current supply of 23,390,497.389166 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dot Dot Finance is 0.0024817 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,817.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dotdot.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dot Dot Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dot Dot Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dot Dot Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dot Dot Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dot Dot Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.