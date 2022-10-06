Double-A Chain (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $212,534.07

Double-A Chain (AAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Double-A Chain has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Double-A Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Double-A Chain has a total market cap of $212,534.07 and $102,581.00 worth of Double-A Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Double-A Chain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007175 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005851 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Double-A Chain Profile

Double-A Chain (AAC) is a DPOS token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Double-A Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Double-A Chain’s official website is acuteangle.com. Double-A Chain’s official Twitter account is @doublea_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Double-A Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain (AAC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Double-A Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Double-A Chain is 0.00083113 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $100,752.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://acuteangle.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Double-A Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Double-A Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Double-A Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Double-A Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Double-A Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.