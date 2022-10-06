DoubleDice Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $370,467.62 (DODI)

DoubleDice (DODI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One DoubleDice token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DoubleDice has a total market cap of $370,467.62 and approximately $32,117.00 worth of DoubleDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DoubleDice has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About DoubleDice

DoubleDice was first traded on November 7th, 2021. DoubleDice’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,000,000 tokens. DoubleDice’s official website is www.doubledice.com. DoubleDice’s official Twitter account is @doubledice_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. DoubleDice’s official message board is doublediceofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DoubleDice (DODI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DoubleDice has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DoubleDice is 0.00088197 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,696.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.doubledice.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoubleDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoubleDice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoubleDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

