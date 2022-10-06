DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 4,821 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $136,434.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DV opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DV shares. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

