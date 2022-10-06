Doubloon Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million (DBL)

Doubloon (DBL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Doubloon token can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doubloon has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $70,208.00 worth of Doubloon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doubloon has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00295807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064813 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035221 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doubloon Token Profile

Doubloon is a PoW/PoS token that uses the 536 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2022. Doubloon’s official website is galleon.community. Doubloon’s official Twitter account is @galleondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doubloon

According to CryptoCompare, “Doubloon (DBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Doubloon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doubloon is 0.07144633 USD and is up 13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $94,076.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galleon.community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doubloon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doubloon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doubloon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

