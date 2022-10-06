Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.34% of Doximity worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

