Dragon Crypto Argenti (DCAR) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Dragon Crypto Argenti (DCAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Dragon Crypto Argenti has a total market cap of $258,450.81 and $79,172.00 worth of Dragon Crypto Argenti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Crypto Argenti token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Crypto Argenti has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Dragon Crypto Argenti Token Profile

Dragon Crypto Argenti launched on July 28th, 2022. Dragon Crypto Argenti’s total supply is 15,558,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,881,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragon Crypto Argenti is https://reddit.com/r/?q=dragoncryptogaming. Dragon Crypto Argenti’s official Twitter account is @dcggamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Crypto Argenti’s official website is dragoncrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Crypto Argenti

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Crypto Argenti (DCAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Dragon Crypto Argenti has a current supply of 15,558,706 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Crypto Argenti is 0.13733644 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,420.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragoncrypto.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Crypto Argenti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Crypto Argenti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Crypto Argenti using one of the exchanges listed above.

