Dragon Kart Market Capitalization Tops $277,950.52 (KART)

Dragon Kart (KART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Dragon Kart token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Kart has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Dragon Kart has a market cap of $277,950.52 and approximately $11,962.00 worth of Dragon Kart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Dragon Kart Token Profile

Dragon Kart’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Dragon Kart’s total supply is 29,343,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,636,445 tokens. Dragon Kart’s official Twitter account is @dragonkartcom. Dragon Kart’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonkartcom. The official website for Dragon Kart is dragonkart.com.

Buying and Selling Dragon Kart

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Kart (KART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon Kart has a current supply of 29,343,055.55555556 with 23,636,445.26885048 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Kart is 0.01052752 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117,447.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonkart.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Kart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Kart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Kart using one of the exchanges listed above.

