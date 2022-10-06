Dragon Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon (DRAGON) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Dragon has a market cap of $96,901.67 and $27,231.00 worth of Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About Dragon

Dragon launched on May 25th, 2022. Dragon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Dragon’s official Twitter account is @dragonp2e and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon is www.bscdragon.org.

Buying and Selling Dragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon (DRAGON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon is 0.00096902 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bscdragon.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.