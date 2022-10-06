DreamN ($DREAMN) Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges

DreamN ($DREAMN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. DreamN has a market capitalization of $254,752.78 and $14,376.00 worth of DreamN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DreamN token can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DreamN has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DreamN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

DreamN Token Profile

DreamN launched on May 15th, 2022. DreamN’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000 tokens. The official website for DreamN is dreamn.io. DreamN’s official Twitter account is @dreamnbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DreamN is medium.com/@dreamn.bsc.

DreamN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DreamN ($DREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DreamN has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DreamN is 0.05929342 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,424.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreamn.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DreamN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DreamN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DreamN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.