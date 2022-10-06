Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

Dreams Quest (DREAMS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Dreams Quest has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Dreams Quest token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Dreams Quest has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $44,080.00 worth of Dreams Quest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dreams Quest alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Dreams Quest

Dreams Quest was first traded on October 15th, 2021. Dreams Quest’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,978,779 tokens. Dreams Quest’s official Twitter account is @dreamsquestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dreams Quest’s official website is dreams.quest. Dreams Quest’s official message board is dreamsquestnft.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dreams Quest is https://reddit.com/r/dreamsquestnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dreams Quest Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreams Quest (DREAMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dreams Quest has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dreams Quest is 0.00252713 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,994.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreams.quest.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreams Quest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreams Quest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreams Quest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreams Quest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreams Quest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.