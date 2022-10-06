Dreamverse Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $273,379.26 (DV)

Dreamverse (DV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Dreamverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dreamverse has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dreamverse has a total market cap of $273,379.26 and $136,126.00 worth of Dreamverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Dreamverse was first traded on October 17th, 2021. Dreamverse’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,580,000 tokens. Dreamverse’s official Twitter account is @dreamversepro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dreamverse’s official message board is medium.com/@dreamverse. Dreamverse’s official website is www.dreamverse.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamverse (DV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dreamverse has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dreamverse is 0.00220648 USD and is down -9.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $107,260.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dreamverse.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreamverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

