Drover Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DROVERS)

Drover Inu (DROVERS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Drover Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Drover Inu has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Drover Inu has a market capitalization of $80,565.68 and approximately $10,864.00 worth of Drover Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Drover Inu Profile

Drover Inu was first traded on May 28th, 2022. Drover Inu’s total supply is 9,974,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens. Drover Inu’s official Twitter account is @drovertoken. The official website for Drover Inu is drovertoken.com.

Drover Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drover Inu (DROVERS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Drover Inu has a current supply of 9,974,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Drover Inu is 0.00001368 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,610.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://drovertoken.com/.”

