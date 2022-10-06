Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

NAPA opened at $14.81 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 198,083 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,588,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

