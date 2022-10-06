Duel Network Hits One Day Volume of $370,397.00 (DUEL)

Duel Network (DUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Duel Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $370,397.00 worth of Duel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Duel Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Duel Network Profile

Duel Network’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Duel Network’s total supply is 20,778,953 tokens. The official message board for Duel Network is medium.com/@duelnetwork. Duel Network’s official Twitter account is @duel_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Duel Network is duel.network.

Buying and Selling Duel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Duel Network (DUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Duel Network has a current supply of 20,778,953 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duel Network is 0.07030772 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $294,198.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duel.network.”

