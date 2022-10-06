Duelist King (DKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $157,080.88

Duelist King (DKT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Duelist King has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duelist King has a market cap of $157,080.88 and approximately $8,661.00 worth of Duelist King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duelist King token can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duelist King alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Duelist King Profile

Duelist King’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Duelist King’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,544 tokens. The Reddit community for Duelist King is https://reddit.com/r/duelistking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Duelist King is duelistking.com. Duelist King’s official Twitter account is @duelistkingnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Duelist King’s official message board is medium.com/duelist-king.

Buying and Selling Duelist King

According to CryptoCompare, “Duelist King (DKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Duelist King has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duelist King is 0.04891052 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,688.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duelistking.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duelist King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duelist King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duelist King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duelist King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duelist King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.