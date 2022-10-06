Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% This Week (DUET)

Duet Protocol (DUET) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Duet Protocol has a total market cap of $63,227.14 and $8,975.00 worth of Duet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duet Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Duet Protocol Profile

Duet Protocol’s genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Duet Protocol’s total supply is 420,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,903,708 tokens. Duet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @duetprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Duet Protocol is www.duet.finance. The official message board for Duet Protocol is duetprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for Duet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/duetprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Duet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duet Protocol (DUET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Duet Protocol has a current supply of 420,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duet Protocol is 0.00570849 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.duet.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

