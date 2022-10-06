DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

