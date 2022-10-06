Duzce Token (DUZCE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $182,721.88

Duzce Token (DUZCE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Duzce Token has a total market cap of $182,721.88 and $11,830.00 worth of Duzce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duzce Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duzce Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

About Duzce Token

Duzce Token launched on March 28th, 2022. Duzce Token’s total supply is 1,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,047,628 tokens. Duzce Token’s official website is www.bitexen.com/ieo/duzce. Duzce Token’s official Twitter account is @duzcespororgtr.

Duzce Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duzce Token (DUZCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Duzce Token has a current supply of 1,100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duzce Token is 0.17659569 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,497.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitexen.com/ieo/DUZCE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duzce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duzce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duzce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

