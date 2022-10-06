Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
EIC stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
