Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

