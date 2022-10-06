EarnGuild (EARN) Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges

EarnGuild (EARN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One EarnGuild token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EarnGuild has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. EarnGuild has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $67,472.00 worth of EarnGuild was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About EarnGuild

EarnGuild’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. EarnGuild’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. EarnGuild’s official Twitter account is @earnguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EarnGuild is www.earnguild.io. The official message board for EarnGuild is earnguild.medium.com.

EarnGuild Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EarnGuild (EARN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EarnGuild has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EarnGuild is 0.01470824 USD and is down -13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $42,291.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earnguild.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnGuild directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnGuild should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnGuild using one of the exchanges listed above.

