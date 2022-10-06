EarthFund (1EARTH) Price Down 5.3% This Week

EarthFund (1EARTH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, EarthFund has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. EarthFund has a total market capitalization of $570,741.35 and approximately $333,450.00 worth of EarthFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarthFund token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

EarthFund Token Profile

EarthFund was first traded on September 8th, 2021. EarthFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,976,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EarthFund is https://reddit.com/r/earthfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarthFund’s official message board is medium.com/earth-fund. EarthFund’s official website is www.earthfund.io. EarthFund’s official Twitter account is @earthfund_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EarthFund

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthFund (1EARTH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EarthFund has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 72,754,338 in circulation. The last known price of EarthFund is 0.00161701 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $351,077.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earthfund.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarthFund directly using U.S. dollars.

