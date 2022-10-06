Earthling Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ETLG)

Earthling (ETLG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Earthling token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Earthling has a market capitalization of $166,817.95 and approximately $11,321.00 worth of Earthling was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Earthling has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Earthling alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Earthling Profile

Earthling’s launch date was May 21st, 2022. Earthling’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,999,999 tokens. Earthling’s official message board is medium.com/@earthlingeco. Earthling’s official website is earthling.eco. The Reddit community for Earthling is https://reddit.com/r/earthlingeco. Earthling’s official Twitter account is @earthlingeco.

Earthling Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Earthling (ETLG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Earthling has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Earthling is 0.00084098 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,218.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://earthling.eco/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earthling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earthling should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earthling using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Earthling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earthling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.