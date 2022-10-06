Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

