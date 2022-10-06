Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.89.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
