ebox (EBOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,550.00

ebox (EBOX) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ebox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. ebox has a total market cap of $159,501.53 and $50,550.00 worth of ebox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ebox has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ebox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

ebox Token Profile

ebox launched on March 19th, 2021. ebox’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,867,203 tokens. The Reddit community for ebox is https://reddit.com/r/ethbox/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ebox’s official message board is ebox-official.medium.com. ebox’s official Twitter account is @ebox_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ebox is www.ebox.io.

Buying and Selling ebox

According to CryptoCompare, “ebox (EBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ebox has a current supply of 65,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ebox is 0.00543238 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $489.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ebox.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ebox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ebox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.