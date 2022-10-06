Echidna Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (ECD)

Echidna (ECD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Echidna coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Echidna has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $50,289.00 worth of Echidna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Echidna has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Echidna alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Echidna Coin Profile

Echidna’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Echidna’s total supply is 331,040,976 coins. Echidna’s official website is www.echidna.finance. Echidna’s official Twitter account is @echidna_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Echidna is medium.com/@echidnafinance.

Buying and Selling Echidna

According to CryptoCompare, “Echidna (ECD) is a cryptocurrency . Echidna has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Echidna is 0.00475098 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,574.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.echidna.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Echidna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Echidna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Echidna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Echidna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Echidna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.