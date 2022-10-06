EdenLoop (ELT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $310,568.00

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, EdenLoop has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. EdenLoop has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $310,568.00 worth of EdenLoop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EdenLoop token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop Profile

EdenLoop (CRYPTO:ELT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2021. EdenLoop’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,024,099 tokens. EdenLoop’s official Twitter account is @eden_loop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EdenLoop is https://reddit.com/r/edenloop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EdenLoop is edenloop.io/en. The official message board for EdenLoop is medium.com/eden-loop.

EdenLoop Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EdenLoop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EdenLoop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EdenLoop using one of the exchanges listed above.

