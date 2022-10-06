EdgeSwap (EGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $406,011.00

EdgeSwap (EGS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One EdgeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. EdgeSwap has a total market capitalization of $349,520.00 and $406,011.00 worth of EdgeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EdgeSwap has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EdgeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About EdgeSwap

EdgeSwap launched on April 5th, 2022. EdgeSwap’s total supply is 76,730,739 tokens. EdgeSwap’s official Twitter account is @edgeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EdgeSwap is www.edgeswap.io.

Buying and Selling EdgeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EdgeSwap (EGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EdgeSwap has a current supply of 76,730,739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EdgeSwap is 0.00337468 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $879,346.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.edgeswap.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EdgeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EdgeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EdgeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EdgeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EdgeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.