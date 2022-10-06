Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 28,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

