Effort Economy (EFFORT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,000.00

Effort Economy (EFFORT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Effort Economy has a total market cap of $95,715.45 and $10,000.00 worth of Effort Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effort Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effort Economy has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004873 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001810 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.19 or 0.01616870 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Effort Economy Token Profile

Effort Economy (CRYPTO:EFFORT) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Effort Economy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,601,364 tokens. Effort Economy’s official Twitter account is @efforteconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Effort Economy’s official website is efforteconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Effort Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Effort Economy (EFFORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Effort Economy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Effort Economy is 0.01263361 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,299.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://efforteconomy.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effort Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effort Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effort Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

