EFUN (EFUN) Trading Down 7% This Week

EFUN (EFUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. EFUN has a total market capitalization of $33,907.06 and approximately $28,932.00 worth of EFUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EFUN has traded down 7% against the dollar. One EFUN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EFUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

EFUN Profile

EFUN’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. EFUN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,000,000 tokens. EFUN’s official Twitter account is @efun_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. EFUN’s official message board is efun.medium.com. The Reddit community for EFUN is https://reddit.com/r/efuntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EFUN’s official website is efun.tech.

EFUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EFUN (EFUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EFUN has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EFUN is 0.00009368 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $99.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://efun.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EFUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EFUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EFUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.