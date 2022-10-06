Egoras Credit (EGC) One Day Volume Tops $71,579.00

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Egoras Credit has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egoras Credit has a total market capitalization of $58,313.69 and $71,579.00 worth of Egoras Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egoras Credit token can now be bought for about $19.44 or 0.00097123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XPROJECT (XPRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MaryJane Coin (MARYJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Credit Token Profile

Egoras Credit is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Egoras Credit’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. The official message board for Egoras Credit is egoras.medium.com. Egoras Credit’s official website is physical.egoras.com/egc. Egoras Credit’s official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egoras Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Egoras Credit (EGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Egoras Credit has a current supply of 500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Egoras Credit is 20.24427016 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63,599.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://physical.egoras.com/egc.”

