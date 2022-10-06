Ekta (EKTA) Price Hits $0.25

Ekta (EKTA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Ekta has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ekta has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $740,415.00 worth of Ekta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ekta token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ekta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About Ekta

Ekta launched on December 16th, 2021. Ekta’s total supply is 220,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,097,924 tokens. Ekta’s official website is www.ekta.io. Ekta’s official Twitter account is @ektachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ekta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ekta (EKTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ekta has a current supply of 220,500,000 with 15,846,188.18 in circulation. The last known price of Ekta is 0.26202192 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $228,679.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ekta.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ekta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ekta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ekta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ekta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ekta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.