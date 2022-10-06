Ekta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $740,415.00 (EKTA)

Ekta (EKTA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Ekta token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ekta has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ekta has a market cap of $3.00 million and $740,415.00 worth of Ekta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ekta Token Profile

Ekta’s launch date was December 16th, 2021. Ekta’s total supply is 220,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,097,924 tokens. Ekta’s official website is www.ekta.io. Ekta’s official Twitter account is @ektachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ekta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ekta (EKTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ekta has a current supply of 220,500,000 with 15,846,188.18 in circulation. The last known price of Ekta is 0.26202192 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $228,679.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ekta.io/.”

