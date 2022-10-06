Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

