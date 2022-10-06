Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

About Electromed

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

