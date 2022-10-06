Element.Black (ELT) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Element.Black has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $679,503.00 worth of Element.Black was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Element.Black has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Element.Black token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Element.Black

Element.Black (ELT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2022. Element.Black’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. Element.Black’s official Twitter account is @eltblack. Element.Black’s official website is www.element.black.

Element.Black Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Element.Black (ELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Element.Black has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Element.Black is 0.00463826 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,125,040.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.element.black/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Element.Black directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Element.Black should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Element.Black using one of the exchanges listed above.

