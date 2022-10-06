Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $331.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.36 and its 200-day moving average is $307.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $226.05 and a 12-month high of $341.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

