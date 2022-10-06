Elo Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $262,183.74 (ELO INU)

Elo Inu (ELO INU) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Elo Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Elo Inu has a total market cap of $262,183.74 and approximately $79,753.00 worth of Elo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elo Inu has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Elo Inu’s genesis date was December 12th, 2021. Elo Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Elo Inu is elotoken.io. Elo Inu’s official Twitter account is @eloinutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elo Inu (ELO INU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elo Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elo Inu is 0 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $100.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elotoken.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elo Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elo Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

