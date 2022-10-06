ElonHype (ELONHYPE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

ElonHype (ELONHYPE) traded down 71.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ElonHype has a total market capitalization of $208,692.20 and approximately $75,444.00 worth of ElonHype was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ElonHype has traded 149.4% higher against the dollar. One ElonHype token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

ElonHype Token Profile

ElonHype was first traded on February 9th, 2022. ElonHype’s total supply is 999,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ElonHype is https://reddit.com/r/elonhype and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ElonHype is elonhype.space. ElonHype’s official Twitter account is @elonhypetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ElonHype Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonHype (ELONHYPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonHype has a current supply of 999,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonHype is 0.00002857 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elonhype.space/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonHype directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ElonHype should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ElonHype using one of the exchanges listed above.

