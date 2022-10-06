Elon’s Marvin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $262,807.12 (MARVIN)

Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Elon’s Marvin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elon’s Marvin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Elon’s Marvin has a total market cap of $262,807.12 and approximately $73,275.00 worth of Elon’s Marvin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elon's Marvin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Elon’s Marvin Profile

Elon’s Marvin’s launch date was October 9th, 2021. Elon’s Marvin’s total supply is 19,696,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,969,239 tokens. Elon’s Marvin’s official Twitter account is @marvintoken. The Reddit community for Elon’s Marvin is https://reddit.com/r/marvintoken. Elon’s Marvin’s official website is www.elonsmarvin.com. Elon’s Marvin’s official message board is linktr.ee/marvintoken.

Buying and Selling Elon’s Marvin

According to CryptoCompare, “Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elon’s Marvin has a current supply of 19,696,657 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elon’s Marvin is 0.0161955 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $211.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elonsmarvin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elon’s Marvin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elon’s Marvin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elon’s Marvin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elon's Marvin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elon's Marvin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.