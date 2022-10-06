Elpis Battle (EBA) One Day Volume Tops $1,192.00

Elpis Battle (EBA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Elpis Battle has a total market cap of $293,380.40 and approximately $1,192.00 worth of Elpis Battle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elpis Battle token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elpis Battle has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Elpis Battle Token Profile

Elpis Battle launched on November 19th, 2021. Elpis Battle’s total supply is 481,363,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,763,982 tokens. Elpis Battle’s official Twitter account is @elpisbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elpis Battle is https://reddit.com/r/elpisbattle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elpis Battle is elpis.game. The official message board for Elpis Battle is medium.com/elpis-battle.

Buying and Selling Elpis Battle

According to CryptoCompare, “Elpis Battle (EBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elpis Battle has a current supply of 481,363,628.27246803 with 22,172,718.4 in circulation. The last known price of Elpis Battle is 0.00475419 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,445.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elpis.game/.”

