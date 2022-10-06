Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -1.48. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.86.
Eltek Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.